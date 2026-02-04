Associated Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Associated Capital Group Inc. (ACGP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11.1…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Associated Capital Group Inc. (ACGP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 54 cents.

The asset manager posted revenue of $20.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $53 million, or $2.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.9 million.

Associated Capital shares have dropped slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $34, a fall of slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

