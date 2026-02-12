Artivion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Artivion, Inc. (AORT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.4 million,…

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Artivion, Inc. (AORT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Kennesaw, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The biological medical device maker posted revenue of $116 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $9.8 million, or 21 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $441.3 million.

Artivion expects full-year revenue in the range of $486 million to $504 million.

Artivion shares have declined 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $40.71, a rise of 36% in the last 12 months.

