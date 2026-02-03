Artisan Partners: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $94.8 million.…

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, came to $1.26 per share.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, came to $1.26 per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $335.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $290.3 million, or $4.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.2 billion.

Artisan Partners shares have risen slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $44.55, a rise of roughly 2% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APAM

