Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Ark Restaurants: Fiscal Q1…

Ark Restaurants: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 9, 2026, 4:36 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $896,000.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 25 cents.

The restaurant and bar operator posted revenue of $40.7 million in the period.

Ark Restaurants shares have risen nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $6.75, a fall of 47% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARKR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up