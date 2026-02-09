Ark Restaurants: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $896,000.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $896,000.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 25 cents.

The restaurant and bar operator posted revenue of $40.7 million in the period.

Ark Restaurants shares have risen nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $6.75, a fall of 47% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARKR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.