Ardmore Shipping: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Ardmore Shipping Corp. (ASC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $12.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 28 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $82.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $53.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $41 million, or 88 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $195.8 million.

Ardmore Shipping shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 15% in the last 12 months.

