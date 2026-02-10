Aramark: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aramark Holdings Corp. (ARMK) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $96.2 million.…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aramark Holdings Corp. (ARMK) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $96.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 51 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The provider of food, facilities and uniform services posted revenue of $4.83 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.75 billion.

Aramark expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.18 to $2.28 per share, with revenue expected to be $19.55 billion.

Aramark shares have risen almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 1.5% in the last 12 months.

