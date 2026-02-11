AppLovin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — AppLovin Corp. (APP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.1…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — AppLovin Corp. (APP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.1 billion.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had profit of $3.24 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.89 per share.

The mobile app technology company posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.61 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.33 billion, or $9.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.48 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, AppLovin said it expects revenue in the range of $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion.

AppLovin shares have fallen 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $456.81, a climb of 22% in the last 12 months.

