Applied Materials: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $2.03 billion.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of $2.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.38 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.19 per share.

The maker of chipmaking equipment posted revenue of $7.01 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.89 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Applied Materials expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.44 to $2.84.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $7.15 billion to $8.15 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Applied Materials shares have risen 29% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has stayed nearly flat. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $330.33, a rise of 83% in the last 12 months.

