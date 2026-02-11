Antero Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Antero Resources Corp. (AR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $193.7 million. The…

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 42 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas producer posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.31 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $634.4 million, or $2.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.28 billion.

Antero Resources shares have climbed 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $35.17, a drop of 12% in the last 12 months.

