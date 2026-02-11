Anterix: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) — WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) — Anterix Inc. (ATEX) on Wednesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss…

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) — WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) — Anterix Inc. (ATEX) on Wednesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $6.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Woodland Park, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $1.6 million in the period.

Anterix shares have climbed 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $29.70, a fall of 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATEX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.