Angi: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Angi Inc. (ANGI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 17 cents.

The provider of a digital marketplace for home services posted revenue of $240.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $43.8 million, or 94 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.03 billion.

Angi shares have decreased 7.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.96, a drop of 32% in the last 12 months.

