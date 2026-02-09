Amkor Technology: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $171.8 million.…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $171.8 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 69 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The chip packaging and test services provider posted revenue of $1.89 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.83 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $373.9 million, or $1.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.71 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Amkor Technology said it expects revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion.

Amkor Technology shares have climbed 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $52.92, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

