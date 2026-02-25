Amerigo Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $17.9 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share.

The copper and molybdenum mining company posted revenue of $79.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35.4 million, or 21 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $227.3 million.

The company’s shares closed at $4.59. A year ago, they were trading at $1.24.

