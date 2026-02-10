American International Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — American International Group Inc. (AIG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — American International Group Inc. (AIG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $735 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.96 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $6.55 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.95 billion, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.1 billion.

For the year, the company reported net income of $3.1 billion, or $5.43 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $27.46 billion.

American International Group shares have decreased 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed slightly more than 1%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $75, falling slightly in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIG

