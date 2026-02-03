American Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $299 million. On…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $299 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $3.58. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.65 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.18 per share.

The property and casualty insurer posted revenue of $2.06 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.02 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $842 million, or $10.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.91 billion.

American Financial shares have decreased roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $130.25, a drop of almost 5% in the last 12 months.

