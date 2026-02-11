Ameren: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Ameren Corp. (AEE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $252 million. The…

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 78 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $1.78 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.09 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.46 billion, or $5.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.8 billion.

Ameren expects full-year earnings to be $5.25 to $5.45 per share.

Ameren shares have climbed 6% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen slightly more than 1%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $106.02, a rise of 8% in the last 12 months.

