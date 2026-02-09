Amentum: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — Amentum Holdings Inc. (AMTM) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $44…

CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — Amentum Holdings Inc. (AMTM) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $44 million.

The Chantilly, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The government services company posted revenue of $3.24 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.34 billion.

Amentum expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.25 to $2.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $13.95 billion to $14.3 billion.

Amentum shares have climbed 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $36.73, an increase of 66% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMTM

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.