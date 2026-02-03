Amdocs: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT LOUIS (AP) — SAINT LOUIS (AP) — Amdocs Ltd. (DOX) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $157.6…

SAINT LOUIS (AP) — SAINT LOUIS (AP) — Amdocs Ltd. (DOX) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $157.6 million.

The Saint Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.81 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

The provider of computer systems integration posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Amdocs expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.73 to $1.79.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

