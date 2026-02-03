WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — Amcor plc (AMCR) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of…

WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — Amcor plc (AMCR) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $177 million.

On a per-share basis, the Warmley Bristol, Britain-based company said it had profit of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $5.45 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.55 billion.

Amcor expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.15 per share.

Amcor shares have increased nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $44.92, a decline of 6% in the last 12 months.

