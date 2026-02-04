Alphabet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $34.46…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $34.46 billion.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had net income of $2.82 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.57 per share.

The internet search leader posted revenue of $113.83 billion in the period. After subtracting Alphabet’s advertising commissions, revenue was $97.23 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $94.79 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOOGL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOOGL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.