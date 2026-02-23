Allison Transmission: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $99 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $1.18. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.70 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The automatic transmission maker posted revenue of $737 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $722.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $623 million, or $7.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.01 billion.

Allison Transmission expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.03 billion to $3.18 billion.

Allison Transmission shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $116.84, a rise of 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALSN

