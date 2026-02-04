Allegiant Travel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $31.9…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $31.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of $1.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.86 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.01 per share.

The travel services company posted revenue of $656.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $649.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $44.7 million, or $2.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.61 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Allegiant Travel expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.50 to $3.50.

Allegiant Travel shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $100.15, a climb of 1% in the last 12 months.

