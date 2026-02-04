Alico: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — AliCo. (ALCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.5 million…

FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — AliCo. (ALCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ft. Myers, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 96 cents per share.

The agribusiness and land management company posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period.

Alico shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $40.97, a rise of 34% in the last 12 months.

