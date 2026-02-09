Alexander’s: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — Alexander’s Inc. (ALX) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in…

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — Alexander’s Inc. (ALX) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Paramus, New Jersey, said it had funds from operations of $12.5 million, or $2.43 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $3.8 million, or 74 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $53.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $63 million, or $12.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $213.2 million.

The company’s shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 29% in the last 12 months.

