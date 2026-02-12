Agnico: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.52 billion. On…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.52 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of $3.04. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.69 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.56 per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $3.56 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.46 billion, or $8.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.91 billion.

Agnico shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $206.12, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

