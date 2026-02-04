Aflac: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Aflac Inc. (AFL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.38 billion.…

The Columbus, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $2.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $1.57 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.71 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $4.87 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.48 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.65 billion, or $6.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.74 billion.

Aflac shares have risen 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 0.5%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $113.62, an increase of slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AFL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AFL

