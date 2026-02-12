Affiliated Managers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) on Thursday reported…

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $347.6 million.

The West Palm Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of $11.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $9.48 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.75 per share.

The asset manager posted revenue of $556.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $551.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $716.6 million, or $22.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.07 billion.

Affiliated Managers shares have increased almost 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 78% in the last 12 months.

