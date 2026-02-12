AEP: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — American Electric Power Co. (AEP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $582…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — American Electric Power Co. (AEP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $582 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.19 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $5.31 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.23 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.58 billion, or $6.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $21.88 billion.

AEP expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.15 to $6.45 per share.

AEP shares have increased 6% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed slightly more than 1%. The stock has risen 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEP

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.