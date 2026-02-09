Aecom: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Aecom Technology Corp. (ACM) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $74.5 million. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Aecom Technology Corp. (ACM) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $74.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 56 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.29 per share.

The provider of technical and management-support services posted revenue of $3.83 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.85 billion.

Aecom expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.85 to $6.05 per share.

Aecom shares have risen slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $102.31, a fall of 4.5% in the last 12 months.

