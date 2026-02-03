Advanced Micro: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.51 billion.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.53 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $10.27 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.67 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.34 billion, or $2.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $34.64 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Advanced Micro said it expects revenue in the range of $9.5 billion to $10.1 billion.

Advanced Micro shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $242.11, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

