Adient: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Adient PLC (ADNT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $22 million in its fiscal…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Adient PLC (ADNT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $22 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and restructuring costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The automotive seating and interiors supplier posted revenue of $3.64 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.48 billion.

Adient shares have risen almost 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 28% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADNT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.