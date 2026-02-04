AbbVie: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.82 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The North Chicago, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $2.71 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.66 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $16.62 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.36 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.23 billion, or $2.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $61.16 billion.

AbbVie expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.37 to $14.57 per share.

AbbVie shares have dropped 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 1%. The stock has increased 19% in the last 12 months.

