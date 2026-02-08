8 Credit Cards That Offer Free Checked Bags

Rewards credit cards often come with a slew of benefits, including travel perks. One such perk is getting free checked…

Rewards credit cards often come with a slew of benefits, including travel perks. One such perk is getting free checked bags on certain airlines or statement credits for airline fees that include baggage. If you’re a frequent flyer, this benefit can equate to hundreds, maybe even thousands, of saved dollars per year.

“The average fee for a checked bag is about $30 to $35 for the first bag,” says Andrea Woroch, a consumer and money-saving expert and former U.S. News contributor. “These charges really add up throughout the year when you consider paying these rates both ways on flights.”

What’s more, some credit cards also extend the free checked bag perk to one or more companions on the same travel reservation. When all is said and done, a free checked bag benefit could save you around $60 to $70 per person per round trip.

Learn more about the value of free checked bag perks and which credit cards offer them.

[Read: Best Credit Cards.]

5 Airline Cards That Offer Free Checked Bags

Most of the cards that offer free checked bags are co-branded airline cards that are affiliated with a specific airline.

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card

If you’re a Delta loyalist, this card has a number of benefits to help offset the cost of air travel, including a fee waiver for your first checked bag. Plus, you can save on the baggage fees for up to eight additional travelers in your party as long as they’re on your reservation.

Delta’s first bag is $35, so on a round trip for a family of four with one bag each, you would save $280.

— Annual fee: $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $150.

— Welcome offer: Limited Time Offer: New cardholders can earn 70,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases with your new Card, and an additional 20,000 bonus miles after you make an additional $2,000 in purchases on the Card, both within your first 6 months. Ends 04/01/2026.

— Rewards: Earn 2 miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases, groceries and dining; and 1 mile per dollar on all other purchases.

— Perks: Earn a $200 Delta flight credit after spending $10,000 on the card each year and 20% back on in-flight purchases; also enjoy priority boarding.

United? Explorer Card

United? Explorer Card holders can get the first checked bag free for themselves and one traveling companion on the same reservation, which is up to $160 round trip.

— Annual fee: $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $150

— Sign-up bonus: Earn 70,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open.

— Rewards: Earn two points per dollar spent on United, hotels or dining; one point per dollar on all other purchases.

— Perks: Enjoy a fee credit for Global Entry, TSA Precheck or NEXUS; 25% back on in-flight purchases, two United Club one-time passes per year and priority boarding.

Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard®

Save on American Airlines baggage fees with this card. You’ll get the first checked bag free on domestic flights for you and up to four travel companions on the same reservation — up to $300 per round trip.

— Annual fee: $99, which is waived for the first year

— Sign-up bonus: For a limited time, earn 80,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after you make $3,500 in the first three months of opening the account.

— Rewards: Earn 2 miles per dollar spent on American Airlines, restaurants and gas; 1 mile per dollar on all other purchases.

— Perks: Enjoy preferred boarding and earn 25% back on in-flight purchases.

JetBlue Plus Card

JetBlue cardholders can score their first checked bag free for themselves and up to three travel companions on the same reservation. JetBlue first bag fees are $35, so that means you can save up to $280 for four people round trip.

— Annual fee: $99

— Sign-up bonus: Earn 70,000 bonus miles after you make $1,000 on purchases and pay the annual fee in full within the first 90 days.

— Rewards: Earn six points per dollar spent on JetBlue; two points per dollar on restaurants and eligible grocery stores; one point per dollar on all other purchases.

— Perks: Earn 5,000 bonus points at card anniversary, 50% savings on in-flight purchases and a $100 statement credit when you purchase a JetBlue Vacations package.

Atmos™ Rewards Ascent Visa Signature® Credit Card

Free checked baggage extends to six additional guests on the same Alaska Airlines or Hawaiian Airlines reservation for travelers paying with this card.

— Annual fee: $95

— Sign-up bonus: Earn 70,000 bonus points and a $99 companion fare after you make $3,000 in purchases within 90 days from card opening.

— Rewards: Earn three points per dollar spent on Alaska or Hawaii Airlines; 2 miles for every $1 spent on eligible gas, EV charging station, local transit, ride-hailing, cable and select streaming services purchases.

— Perks: Enjoy 20% back on in-flight purchases and $100 off an Alaska Lounge+ membership when you pay with the card.

3 Cards With Travel Credits

If you aren’t particularly loyal to one airline, you might want a more flexible way to save on baggage fees. Some cards offer statement credits for travel-related fees like checked bags. They include:

— Chase Sapphire Reserve® – Comes with a $300 annual travel credit that covers incidental fees including checked bags.

— Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card – Offers a $300 annual travel credit and also lets you use your points toward past travel purchases.

— American Express Platinum Card® – Provides up to $200 in statement credits for incidental charges from one airline of your choice.

More from U.S. News

Buying Gas With a Pokemon Card? Credit Card Skins Make It Look That Way

Are Rewards Debit Cards Worth It? Here’s How the Credit Card Versions Compare

I’m Downgrading My Chase Sapphire Reserve. What Should I Do With My Points?

8 Credit Cards That Offer Free Checked Bags originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/27/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.