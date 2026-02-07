7 Best Long-Term ETFs to Buy and Hold

Markets have experienced a choppy start to 2026, with continued chatter about a potential artificial intelligence bubble along with significant…

Markets have experienced a choppy start to 2026, with continued chatter about a potential artificial intelligence bubble along with significant volatility in precious metals. However, long-term investors know that financial success is measured in years and decades, not over just a few weeks.

Low-cost exchange-traded funds (ETFs) remain one of the most effective tools for buy-and-hold investors, and the best funds offer instant diversification and cost efficiency that delivers in any market environment. Some strategies may pay off quicker when circumstances are right, but resilient portfolios built with the best ETFs don’t rely on fads to build your wealth. So, you don’t need to constantly trade or predict short-term market moves, saving on trading fees as well as avoiding the stress of timing the market.

The following funds stand out based on big asset bases, low expense ratios and simple but proven investment strategies:

ETF Expense ratio 10-year annualized return Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (ticker: VOO) 0.03% 15.7% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) 0.03% 13.1% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) 0.18% 18.4% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) 0.32% 9.6% iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) 0.09% 22.6%* Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) 0.03% 1.9% Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (VT) 0.06% 13.0%

*Since the fund’s inception in 2021.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Expense ratio: 0.03% Assets under management: $839 billion

First things first: Any S&P 500 index fund is a tremendous cornerstone holding for long-term investors, and VOO is certainly not alone in offering a low-cost way to track the largest U.S. stocks. However, it stands apart from rival funds thanks to both its rock-bottom expense ratio and its mammoth asset hoard, which is about $90 billion higher than the No. 2 ETF out there, the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV). Small wonder this strategy is incredibly popular, as this long-term ETF offers positions in America’s most influential companies, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) and more. It’s hard to imagine this “who’s who” of the U.S. economy won’t experience growth over the years ahead even if there may be some short-term bumps in the road.

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Expense ratio: 0.03% Assets: $158 billion

Another Vanguard fund with incredibly low fees and massive scale, VTV is the largest value-oriented index fund out there. This long-term ETF holds over 300 of the strongest companies on Wall Street, with a focus on those exhibiting value metrics like book value and consistent dividends. Top holdings include mega-bank JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and energy giant Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) instead of the usual list of domestic large-cap stocks dominated by tech titans. The top sectors are financial services (23%) and health care (15%).

As a result, VTV provides a significantly higher dividend than the broader S&P 500, with an annual yield of about 2% at present. You may not have as much growth potential, but investors looking for the stability of value stocks will find peace of mind in this foundational holding.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Expense ratio: 0.18% Assets: $115 billion

IWF is a growth-oriented ETF for long-term exposure to U.S. companies that are consistently expanding. The fund begins with the 1,000 largest U.S. stocks and then selects the top 400 or so based on growth characteristics such as earnings expansion, revenue growth and profitability. Perhaps unsurprisingly, technology dominates the portfolio, accounting for roughly half of total assets, while slower-growing sectors like utilities, energy, real estate and materials collectively represent less than 2% of the portfolio. While more focused, this approach is nevertheless very diversified across large and established companies that are likely to pay off in the long run.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Expense ratio: 0.32% Assets: $74 billion

Looking beyond the balance of growth versus value in a portfolio, this leading iShares fund offers international diversification that is increasingly important to smoothing out performance over the long term. This ETF provides broad exposure to Europe, Australasia and the Far East (EAFE) via the largest stocks in these regions.

The portfolio of almost 700 stocks includes well-known global leaders such as Dutch semiconductor firm ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), U.K. pharmaceutical giant Roche Holding AG (ROG.SW) and German industrial icon Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.DE), among others.

Many foreign stocks outperformed in 2025, so the benefits of looking outside the U.S. are clear. With a portfolio that offers exposure to massive multinationals with name recognition even in America, EFA is a logical choice among long-term ETFs.

iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM)

Expense ratio: 0.09% Assets: $7.5 billion

Gold delivered strong performance in 2025 and has historically served as a hedge against inflation, currency risk and market volatility. IAUM offers one of the simplest ways to gain direct exposure to physical gold without the logistical challenges of buying and storing bullion. While there are undoubtedly larger funds out there, this “micro” fund by iShares offers the same exposure to physical gold with a significantly lower cost structure. While gold lacks the long-term growth potential of equities, it has produced competitive returns over multi-decade periods and often performs well during times of economic stress.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Expense ratio: 0.03% Assets: $146 billion

Another investment strategy that looks beyond the typical domestic stocks focuses on fixed-income markets via bond ETFs like BND. This low-cost Vanguard fund is the largest bond fund out there at present, offering diversified exposure to the U.S. investment-grade bond market, holding more than 11,000 individual securities. The portfolio includes U.S. Treasurys, high-quality corporate bonds and securitized debt, with government bonds making up roughly half of total assets. With a 30-day SEC yield of 4.2%, BND provides income, stability and diversification.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (VT)

Expense ratio: 0.06% Assets: $60 billion

Of course, if broad exposure to everything that the investment world has to offer is your goal, then VT is worth a look for its simplicity alone. As the name implies, this long-term ETF offers truly global exposure through a portfolio of nearly 10,000 total companies — from large-cap U.S. tech stocks to emerging-market consumer plays. And like all of the best Vanguard funds, it achieves this with a low-cost structure that makes it simple and affordable to spread your investments around. If you want a less tactical approach than the other funds on this list and simply want to cast the widest net possible, VT is among the best long-term ETFs out there.

