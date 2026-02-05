5 Ways to Pay for Community College

Community colleges often provide a more affordable pathway to a degree. The average tuition and fees for full-time, in-district students…

Community colleges often provide a more affordable pathway to a degree.

The average tuition and fees for full-time, in-district students at public two-year colleges in 2025-2026 was $4,150, according to the College Board’s Trends in College Pricing and Student Aid 2025 report. The average in-state tuition and fees for full-time undergraduate students at public four-year colleges was $11,950, while out-of-state tuition and fees for undergrads at these schools was $31,880.

The total cost of attendance — which averaged $21,320 in 2025-2026 for in-district students at public two-year schools, according to the report — goes beyond tuition. Community college students should also budget for the price of food, transportation, books and supplies.

In most cases, community college students are eligible for the same type of federal and state financial aid as undergraduates at four-year schools. However, institutional aid resources — those provided by the school itself — are less common at community colleges, experts say.

“Stay in close contact with your college’s financial aid office,” Chip Brown, communications director at the Maryland Higher Education Commission, wrote in an email. “They can clarify eligibility requirements, explain award letters, help families understand loan options and guide students through special circumstances appeals if needed. When students and families work together and stay informed, they are much more likely to maximize available aid and reduce financial stress.”

Here are five ways to fund your community college education.

Grants

Grants, a type of financial aid that doesn’t need to be repaid, are typically awarded by the federal government, states and colleges. Several federal grants are available to community college students, including the Pell Grant and the Federal Supplemental Opportunity Grant, or FSEOG.

Awarded by the U.S. Department of Education, the Pell Grant is need-based financial aid that helps eligible lower-income students pay for educational expenses, including tuition and fees, housing, and books and supplies. The maximum award for 2026-2027 is $7,395 and the minimum is $740.

Similarly, FSEOG — often awarded to Pell-eligible students — is for undergraduates with exceptional financial need. Students can receive between $100 and $4,000 a year depending on eligibility, when they apply and the availability of funds at a school. This grant isn’t offered at all institutions, so students should check with their school’s financial aid office.

To be eligible, students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, commonly known as the FAFSA. Experts recommend filing the form shortly after it opens, typically October 1 of each year.

“Sometimes people feel that they may not qualify for financial aid based off their income,” says Raye Thompson, executive director of enrollment operations and compliance at the Community College of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania. “But you don’t know until you actually apply.”

Scholarships

Community college students may be eligible for need-based or merit-aid scholarships, which, like grants, don’t need to be repaid. Scholarships are typically awarded by states, colleges and local businesses or charities.

High school students can use their counselor as a resource, especially to find local scholarships. Another option is to search databases such as Scholarships.com, Fastweb.com and U.S. News Scholarship Finder.

“?You want to maximize free money so that you can reduce the reliance on having to borrow,” says Katarina Ellison, director of corporate communications at Sallie Mae, a company that provides help planning and paying for college.

Promise Programs

Promise programs are institutional, local or state initiatives that promote free college for students through tuition reductions, scholarships or a combination of grant programs.

There are more than 400 promise programs across the U.S. for students planning to enroll at a community college or four-year institution. But many come with caveats, including academic or family income requirements. Some require students to stay in the area and participate in the local economy or workforce for a certain number of years.

Students should be able to look at their state’s department of education website to “see what state funding is available to help with college education,” Thompson says.

Part-Time or Full-Time Employment

Community colleges often have “flexible schedules, allowing students to work part time or even full time while attending school,” Brown says.

Some work may come with financial benefits beyond the paycheck. Some fast-food restaurants, and other companies offer tuition assistance to help employees pay for their college degree. Program requirements vary and may be capped at a certain dollar amount, but employees are typically reimbursed after completing a semester or class.

Federal Loans

Community college students are eligible to receive federal student loans, but not all two-year schools participate in those programs.

“The beauty about community college is that you probably could attend the institution, depending on your income, without taking out any federal loans (as) opposed to a four-year institution,” Thompson says.

However, if you’re considering borrowing, think first about how much time it will take to complete your degree, your potential income after graduation, and all loan types and repayment options.

It’s important to “look at it from a long-term outcomes perspective,” Ellison says. “The reality is that (borrowing) is not a tool for everyone. But it is a tool out there and it should be the last resort.”

