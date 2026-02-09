17 Colleges With the Most NBA Players

College hoops is a launching pad to the NBA Star basketball players with professional aspirations have several routes to make…

College hoops is a launching pad to the NBA

Star basketball players with professional aspirations have several routes to make it to the National Basketball Association. Elite players could previously enter the NBA draft straight out of high school, but that rule changed in 2006, requiring athletes to be at least 19 years old before declaring for the draft. Some have chosen to play overseas and make money during that year, while others have opted for new alternate routes through the NBA’s G League, the association’s developmental arm. But a popular pathway for many players remains spending at least one year playing at the college level, proving themselves against some of the top players in the U.S. while competing for an NCAA championship. Here are the 17 colleges with the most former players who are active on an NBA roster as of Feb. 10, 2026, according to Spotrac, which tracks player contract data in professional sports.

Michigan State University

Current NBA players: 7

U.S. News rank: 64 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 41,234

Four-year graduation rate: 63%

Led by future Los Angeles Lakers star and basketball Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Michigan State won its first national championship in 1979 over Indiana State University, led by another future Hall of Famer — Larry Bird. Under head coach Tom Izzo, who’s been at the helm since 1995, the Spartans won their second — and most recent — championship in 2000. Over the course of his 31 years as head coach, Izzo has seen 23 of his players get drafted by NBA teams. Current players who played for Izzo at Michigan State include Draymond Green, Jaren Jackson Jr., Gary Harris, Miles Bridges and Jase Richardson.

University of Virginia

Current NBA players: 7

U.S. News rank: 26 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 17,901

Four-year graduation rate: 92%

The University of Virginia became the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed in the first round of the NCAA Tournament when it lost to University of Maryland, Baltimore County in 2018. But the Cavaliers responded by winning the program’s first and only national championship the very next year. Under former head coach Tony Bennett, who retired ahead of the 2024-2025 season, Virginia has produced a slew of NBA players, including current players De’Andre Hunter, Trey Murphy III, Ty Jerome, Ryan Dunn and Jay Huff.

Auburn University (AL)

Current NBA players: 8

U.S. News rank: 102 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 27,907

Four-year graduation rate: 60%

Auburn reached the Final Four in 2019 and 2025, the only appearances in program history. Both came under head coach Bruce Pearl, who took over the program in 2014 and retired ahead of the 2025–26 season. During his tenure, the Tigers won three of the program’s six regular-season conference championships and two of its three conference tournament titles. While Hall of Famer Charles Barkley remains the program’s most notable alumnus, Auburn has produced several players currently in the NBA, including Isaac Okoro, Jabari Smith Jr., Walker Kessler, Johni Broome and Dylan Cardwell.

University of Florida

Current NBA players: 8

U.S. News rank: 30 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 36,573

Four-year graduation rate: 83%

Fresh off a national championship in 2025, Florida has established itself as one of college basketball’s premier programs over the past 25 years. The Gators rose to national prominence by winning back-to-back national titles in 2006 and 2007 under head coach Billy Donovan, who is now the head coach of the NBA’s Chicago Bulls. Florida has captured seven regular-season conference championships and five conference tournament titles, along with six Final Four appearances. The program has also produced substantial NBA talent, including Bradley Beal, Al Horford, Dorian Finney-Smith, Tre Mann and Walter Clayton Jr.

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Current NBA players: 8

U.S. News rank: 26 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 21,075

Four-year graduation rate: 84%

In 1982, freshman Michael Jordan drilled a jump shot with 16 seconds left in the game to propel North Carolina to a win over Georgetown in the 1982 NCAA championship game. Jordan was selected third overall in the 1984 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls and eventually led the franchise to six NBA championships during the 1990s. Many consider “MJ” — the creator of the now-famous Jordan Brand shoes — to be the best to ever play basketball. But he’s far from the only NBA player from UNC. Current players who were Tar Heels include Harrison Barnes, Cameron Johnson, Coby White, Cole Anthony and Pete Nance.

Villanova University (PA)

Current NBA players: 8

U.S. News rank: 57 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 7,009

Four-year graduation rate: 89%

Villanova was one of the most successful programs during the 2010s, winning national championships in 2016 and 2018. The Wildcats have been to seven Final Fours and have won 14 regular season conference championships, eight conference tournament championships and three NCAA championships. Much of the program’s recent success and current crop of NBA talent came under head coach Jay Wright, who retired in 2022. Current NBA players who played for Wright and Villanova include Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Kyle Lowry, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart.

Baylor University (TX)

Current NBA players: 9

U.S. News rank: 88 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 14,915

Four-year graduation rate: 68%

After years of success under head coach Scott Drew, including five Sweet 16 and three Elite Eight appearances, Baylor reached the Final Four in 2021 and eventually won the program’s first national championship by defeating previously unbeaten Gonzaga University. Baylor alumni now represent one of the largest contingents in the NBA. Current players who played for Drew and the Bears include Taurean Prince, Royce O’Neal, Davion Mitchell, Keyonte George, Yves Missi and VJ Edgecombe.

University of Connecticut

Current NBA players: 9

U.S. News rank: 69 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 20,056

Four-year graduation rate: 73%

One of the most dominant college basketball programs over the past three decades, the University of Connecticut has won six national championships — all since 1999, including titles in 2023 and 2024 under head coach Dan Hurley. The Huskies are tied with UNC for third all time in total national championships. This success has been due largely to a steady stream of professional talent coming to the school. Current NBA players who played at UConn include Andre Drummond, Stephon Castle, Donovan Clingan, Liam McNeeley and Tristen Newton.

University of Southern California

Current NBA players: 9

U.S. News rank: 28, National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 20,630

Four-year graduation rate: 74%

Another school likely better known for its success on the football field, with 10 national championships, the University of Southern California men’s basketball team has not had similar results on the hardwood. The Trojans have made it to the Final Four twice, in 1954 and 1940, but have yet to win a national championship. USC was a win away in 2021 from going back to the Final Four, but lost to Gonzaga, and in 2001 lost to Duke. Current NBA players DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Evan Mobley, Onyeka Okongwu and Bronny James played for USC.

University of Arkansas

Current NBA players: 10

U.S. News rank: 183 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 28,859

Four-year graduation rate: 56%

The University of Arkansas basketball program gained national prominence during a dominant run from 1985 to 2002 under head coach Nolan Richardson, including the program’s only national championship in 1994. Eric Musselman guided the Razorbacks to three Sweet 16 and two Elite Eight appearances before leaving to coach the Trojans at the end of the 2023-2024 season, eventually being replaced by longtime University of Kentucky coach John Calipari. Active NBA players from Arkansas include Bobby Portis, Daniel Gafford, Moses Moody, Anthony Black, Isaiah Joe, Jaylin Williams and Nick Smith Jr.

University of Kansas

Current NBA players: 11

U.S. News rank: 143 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 22,085

Four-year graduation rate: 55%

Another one of college basketball’s most tradition-rich programs, the Kansas Jayhawks have won four national championships. Head coach Bill Self, hired in 2003, won the two most recent championships in 2022 and 2008. The Jayhawks are consistently one of the best teams in the country and have won a Big 12 Conference-best 21 regular season championship and 12 conference tournament championships. Kansas is known for producing NBA stars, including current players Joel Embiid, Andrew Wiggins, Christian Braun, Gradey Dick, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Ochai Agbaji.

Gonzaga University (WA)

Current NBA players: 12

U.S. News rank: 102 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 5,281

Four-year graduation rate: 74%

The 2020-2021 Gonzaga Bulldogs nearly became the second men’s basketball team in NCAA history to complete an undefeated regular season and win the national championship, but a loss in the national championship game to Baylor ended the run. Gonzaga is one of the most dominant college basketball programs, despite being a smaller school. It’s been ranked No. 1 in the country several times and has been to two Final Fours, producing loads of NBA talent along the way. Current NBA players from Gonzaga include Domantas Sabonis, Kelly Olynyk, Chet Holmgren, Andrew Nembhard and Jalen Suggs.

University of California, Los Angeles

Current NBA players: 13

U.S. News rank: 17 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 33,471

Four-year graduation rate: 85%

The 11 national championships won by the University of California, Los Angeles are the most in NCAA history. Under legendary coach John Wooden, the Bruins won 10 championships between 1964 and 1975, including seven straight during that stretch. Since that dominant run, the Bruins have just one championship, which came in 1995. They finished runner-up in 2006 and returned to the Final Four in 2007, 2008 and 2021, producing several NBA players along the way. Stars who played at UCLA include Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love, Jrue Holiday, Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball and Jaime Jaquez Jr.

University of Michigan

Current NBA players: 13

U.S. News rank: 20 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 34,454

Four-year graduation rate: 82%

The University of Michigan’s basketball program captured the national spotlight when five star freshmen burst onto the scene and led the Wolverines to the 1992 NCAA championship game. Jalen Rose, Chris Webber, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson became known as the “Fab Five” and were the first all-freshmen starting five in an NCAA championship game. Four of the five later played in the NBA, including Howard, Michigan’s former head coach. Michigan has won one NCAA championship, in 1989. Current NBA players who played at Michigan include Jordan Poole, Duncan Robinson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Caris LeVert, Danny Wolf and brothers Moritz and Franz Wagner.

University of Arizona

Current NBA players: 14

U.S. News rank: 127 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 45,025

Four-year graduation rate: 50%

The University of Arizona men’s basketball team won its only national championship in 1997, but the Wildcats have been one of the most successful programs in the country over the past three decades. The Wildcats have been to four Final Fours, including a runner-up finish in 2001, and have racked up 28 regular season conference championships to go with nine conference tournament championships. Current NBA players who played at Arizona include Deandre Ayton, Aaron Gordon, Lauri Markkanen, T.J. McConnell and Bennedict Mathurin.

Duke University (NC)

Current NBA players: 25

U.S. News rank: 7 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 6,523

Four-year graduation rate: 87%

With five national championships, Duke University is tied for fourth all time and is consistently one of the top teams in the U.S. All five championships came under head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who led the program from 1980 to 2022. Numerous NBA players played for Duke during that stretch and in more recent years, and many have ranked among top performers in the league. Current NBA stars who played for Duke include Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Cooper Flagg and Paolo Banchero.

University of Kentucky

Current NBA players: 27

U.S. News rank: 143 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 25,534

Four-year graduation rate: 55%

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball program is one of the most successful in history. Though the Wildcats won their last national championship in 2012, their eight national championships rank second all time in the NCAA. Kentucky consistently produces NBA talent, and former head coach Calipari played a major role in the stream of Wildcats entering the NBA between 2009 and 2024, when he resigned to become the head coach at Arkansas. More than half of NBA teams have at least one former Kentucky player on their roster. NBA standouts who played for Calipari and Kentucky include Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, De’Aaron Fox and Jamal Murray.

