NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2005 1.2005 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2005 1.2005 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 136.50 133.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.5937 3.6106 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8374 3.8571 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.9250 0.9250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.95 13.80 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 81.10 80.67 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0296 1.0157 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 437.81 437.81

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2200 4.2400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6375 3.6200 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3400 10.2800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7050 7.4625

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.8090 5.7465

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6260 0.6221

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

