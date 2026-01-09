NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2005 1.2005 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2005
|1.2005
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|136.50
|133.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.5937
|3.6106
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.8374
|3.8571
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.9250
|0.9250
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|13.95
|13.80
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|81.10
|80.67
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0296
|1.0157
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|437.81
|437.81
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.2200
|4.2400
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.6375
|3.6200
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.3400
|10.2800
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.7050
|7.4625
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|n.a.
|n.a.
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.8090
|5.7465
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6260
|0.6221
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|82.000
|82.000
