NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2005 1.2005 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 139.00 135.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. n.a. 3.4767 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. n.a. 3.7134 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.9250 0.9250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 12.60 12.70 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 85.01 80.30 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0863 1.0428 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1300 4.2100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6300 3.6950 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1200 10.2700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.3325 7.7125

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.6400 5.9245

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6176 0.6240

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

