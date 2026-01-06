Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

January 6, 2026, 4:42 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2005 1.2005
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 139.00 135.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. n.a. 3.4767
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. n.a. 3.7134
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.9250 0.9250
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 12.60 12.70
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 85.01 80.30
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0863 1.0428
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1300 4.2100
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6300 3.6950
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a.
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1200 10.2700
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.3325 7.7125

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.6400 5.9245

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6176 0.6240

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

