NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2005 1.2005 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2005
|1.2005
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|139.00
|135.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|n.a.
|3.4767
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|n.a.
|3.7134
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.9250
|0.9250
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|12.60
|12.70
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|85.01
|80.30
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0863
|1.0428
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|n.a.
|n.a.
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.1300
|4.2100
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.6300
|3.6950
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.1200
|10.2700
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.3325
|7.7125
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|n.a.
|n.a.
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.6400
|5.9245
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6176
|0.6240
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|82.000
|82.000
