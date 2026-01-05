NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.2005 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.2005 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. Closed 139.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3709 n.a. Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.6604 n.a. Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen Closed 0.9250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt Closed 12.60 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt Closed 85.01 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb Closed 1.0863 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt Closed n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu Closed 4.1300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. Closed 3.6300 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% Closed n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu Closed 10.1200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. Closed 7.3325

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. Closed n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. Closed n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.6300 5.6400

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb Closed 0.6176

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 Closed 82.000

