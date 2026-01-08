Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altavista 57, Brookville 46
Appalachian Christian 82, Shenandoah Valley Academy 57
Bayside 54, Booker T. Washington 41
Bishop Ireton 77, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 47
Bruton 84, Grafton 74
Castlewood 60, Northwood 56
Charlottesville 65, Harrisonburg 38
Dan River 54, Jefferson Forest 48
Deep Creek 75, First Colonial 67
Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 70, Gate City 42
East Rockingham 53, Madison County 37
Episcopal 74, Charles E Smith Jewish Day School, Md. 32
Floyd County 51, Pulaski County 42
Franklin 53, Windsor 30
Grassfield 54, Menchville 51
Grayson County 66, Rural Retreat 57
Halifax County 64, Bartlett Yancey, N.C. 55
Hampton Roads 67, Isle of Wight Academy 40
Henrico 88, Hanover 73
Heritage (Leesburg) 63, Loudoun Valley 58
Highland Springs 92, Dinwiddie 56
James River-Midlothian 78, Clover Hill 50
John Battle 66, Tazewell 61
John Marshall 71, TJHS 58
Kempsville 102, Veritas Collegiate Academy 87
Liberty-Bedford 82, Franklin County 73
Lloyd C. Bird 78, Monacan 65
Manchester 79, RHSA 49
Martinsville 80, Bassett 46
Massaponax 79, Riverbend 45
Matoaca 75, Meadowbrook 62
Midlothian 86, Powhatan 44
New Kent 92, Warhill 61
North Stafford 37, Unity Reed 33
Osbourn Park 66, Colgan 62
Patrick Henry (Ashland) 44, Chancellor 43
Radford 52, Blacksburg 43
Rock Ridge 69, Clarke County 44
Smithfield 65, Jamestown 35
Strasburg 51, Warren County 44
Stuart Hall 74, Va. Episcopal 59
Tabb 69, Gloucester 55
Tallwood 58, Great Bridge 39
Tuscarora 77, Dominion 46
Wakefield School 71, Fredericksburg Academy 15
Westmoreland County 64, West Point 27
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
