Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 78, Blacksburg 38

Bassett 50, Martinsville 39

Bayside 62, Booker T. Washington 11

Castlewood 45, Northwood 27

Chelsea Academy 67, Highland-Warrenton 39

Chilhowie 39, Fort Chiswell 36

Christiansburg 70, Auburn 45

Colonial Beach 47, Lackey, Md. 30

Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 45, Gate City 30

East Rockingham 54, Madison County 19

Fuqua School 53, Kenston Forest 23

Galax 58, Bland County 25

Great Bridge 58, Frank Cox 31

Green Run 63, Norfolk Collegiate 23

Greensville County 50, Southampton 31

Hanover 59, Henrico 56

Heritage (Leesburg) 40, Loudoun Valley 37

Hurley 60, Mount View, W.Va. 27

Lafayette 60, York 18

Lakeland 62, Poquoson 22

Lord Botetourt 68, Liberty-Bedford 25

Massaponax 62, Caroline 33

Mills Godwin 54, St. Gertrude 53

Nandua 56, Broadwater Academy 43

Nansemond River 63, Hopewell 49

Osbourn Park 64, Gainesville 42

Oscar Smith 56, Tabb 29

Park View-Sterling 38, Manassas Park 33

Patrick Henry (Ashland) 56, Chancellor 50

Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 42, Richlands 37

Princess Anne 67, Catholic 39

St. John Paul the Great 53, Oakcrest 31

Surry County 46, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 10

The Covenant School 56, Collegiate-Richmond 28

Tuscarora 61, Dominion 44

Wakefield School 47, Fredericksburg Academy 30

West Point 49, Westmoreland County 20

Windsor 44, Franklin 28

Woodbridge 57, Brooke Point 43

