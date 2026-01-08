Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 78, Blacksburg 38
Bassett 50, Martinsville 39
Bayside 62, Booker T. Washington 11
Castlewood 45, Northwood 27
Chelsea Academy 67, Highland-Warrenton 39
Chilhowie 39, Fort Chiswell 36
Christiansburg 70, Auburn 45
Colonial Beach 47, Lackey, Md. 30
Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 45, Gate City 30
East Rockingham 54, Madison County 19
Fuqua School 53, Kenston Forest 23
Galax 58, Bland County 25
Great Bridge 58, Frank Cox 31
Green Run 63, Norfolk Collegiate 23
Greensville County 50, Southampton 31
Hanover 59, Henrico 56
Heritage (Leesburg) 40, Loudoun Valley 37
Hurley 60, Mount View, W.Va. 27
Lafayette 60, York 18
Lakeland 62, Poquoson 22
Lord Botetourt 68, Liberty-Bedford 25
Massaponax 62, Caroline 33
Mills Godwin 54, St. Gertrude 53
Nandua 56, Broadwater Academy 43
Nansemond River 63, Hopewell 49
Osbourn Park 64, Gainesville 42
Oscar Smith 56, Tabb 29
Park View-Sterling 38, Manassas Park 33
Patrick Henry (Ashland) 56, Chancellor 50
Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 42, Richlands 37
Princess Anne 67, Catholic 39
St. John Paul the Great 53, Oakcrest 31
Surry County 46, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 10
The Covenant School 56, Collegiate-Richmond 28
Tuscarora 61, Dominion 44
Wakefield School 47, Fredericksburg Academy 30
West Point 49, Westmoreland County 20
Windsor 44, Franklin 28
Woodbridge 57, Brooke Point 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.