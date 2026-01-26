Triumph Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $19.2 million. On a…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $19.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 77 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $140.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $120.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $25.4 million, or 93 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $439 million.

