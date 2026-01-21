Travelers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The Travelers Cos. (TRV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.5 billion.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The Travelers Cos. (TRV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.5 billion.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $11.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $11.13 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.45 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $12.43 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $12.45 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.42 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.29 billion, or $27.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $48.88 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRV

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.