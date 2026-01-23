Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Annandale 74, John R. Lewis 43 Appalachian Christian 80, Blue Ridge Christian 67 Appomattox 62, Buckingham County…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 74, John R. Lewis 43

Appalachian Christian 80, Blue Ridge Christian 67

Appomattox 62, Buckingham County 52

Banner Christian 68, Millwood School 40

Bruton 51, Smithfield 45

Catholic 61, Benedictine 56

Christiansburg 84, Staunton River 49

Clover Hill 58, Cosby 51

Courtland 56, Stafford 54

Dematha, Md. 84, Bishop Ireton 66

E.C. Glass 52, Heritage (Lynchburg) 45

Eastern Mennonite 84, Massanutten Military 21

Eastside 67, Thomas Walker 28

Essex 52, K&Q Central 38

Fredericksburg Homeschool 62, Christ Chapel Academy 43

Grace Brethren Christian School, Md. 72, Fairfax Christian 69, OT

Grafton 57, Gloucester 50

Graham 66, Marion 48

Hampton Roads 52, Steward School 45

Hayfield 49, Justice 31

King William 81, Middlesex 48

Lafayette 88, New Kent 73

Luray 67, Clarke County 41

Maggie L. Walker GS 56, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 24

Manor High School 88, Churchland 56

Meridian 64, James Monroe 40

Mount Vernon 52, TJ-Alexandria 45

Mountain View Christian Academy 78, Timber Ridge 42

Narrows 69, Craig County 43

Nelson County 64, Fluvanna 42

Norfolk Collegiate 77, Norfolk Christian School 52

Northside 64, Tunstall 39

Oak Hill Academy 39, Oak Ridge Military, N.C. 38

Ocean Lakes 70, Oaktree 33

Osbourn Park 61, Osbourn 51

Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 80, Northwood 46

Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 75, William Fleming 70

Patriot 93, Battlefield 83

Potomac Falls 64, Dominion 56

Potomac School 60, Maret, D.C. 49

Powhatan 60, Dinwiddie 49

River View, W.Va. 55, Council 45

Roanoke Valley Christian 52, Dayspring 51

Skyline 69, Warren County 64

Spring Mills, W.Va. 86, Veritas Classic Christian School 39

Springdale Prep, Md. 83, Highland-Warrenton 67

Staunton 81, Rockbridge County 43

StoneBridge School 60, Hampton Christian 57

Summit Christian Academy 66, Gateway Christian 9

Tabb 43, Poquoson 34

Tandem Friends 74, Regents 61

Timberlake Christian 54, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 35

Va. Episcopal 57, The Covenant School 38

Wakefield Country Day 56, Fresta Valley Christian School 42

Warhill 67, Jamestown 47

Woodberry Forest 61, St. Annes-Belfield 48

Woodstock Central 56, Broadway 39

