Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 74, John R. Lewis 43
Appalachian Christian 80, Blue Ridge Christian 67
Appomattox 62, Buckingham County 52
Banner Christian 68, Millwood School 40
Bruton 51, Smithfield 45
Catholic 61, Benedictine 56
Christiansburg 84, Staunton River 49
Clover Hill 58, Cosby 51
Courtland 56, Stafford 54
Dematha, Md. 84, Bishop Ireton 66
E.C. Glass 52, Heritage (Lynchburg) 45
Eastern Mennonite 84, Massanutten Military 21
Eastside 67, Thomas Walker 28
Essex 52, K&Q Central 38
Fredericksburg Homeschool 62, Christ Chapel Academy 43
Grace Brethren Christian School, Md. 72, Fairfax Christian 69, OT
Grafton 57, Gloucester 50
Graham 66, Marion 48
Hampton Roads 52, Steward School 45
Hayfield 49, Justice 31
King William 81, Middlesex 48
Lafayette 88, New Kent 73
Luray 67, Clarke County 41
Maggie L. Walker GS 56, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 24
Manor High School 88, Churchland 56
Meridian 64, James Monroe 40
Mount Vernon 52, TJ-Alexandria 45
Mountain View Christian Academy 78, Timber Ridge 42
Narrows 69, Craig County 43
Nelson County 64, Fluvanna 42
Norfolk Collegiate 77, Norfolk Christian School 52
Northside 64, Tunstall 39
Oak Hill Academy 39, Oak Ridge Military, N.C. 38
Ocean Lakes 70, Oaktree 33
Osbourn Park 61, Osbourn 51
Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 80, Northwood 46
Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 75, William Fleming 70
Patriot 93, Battlefield 83
Potomac Falls 64, Dominion 56
Potomac School 60, Maret, D.C. 49
Powhatan 60, Dinwiddie 49
River View, W.Va. 55, Council 45
Roanoke Valley Christian 52, Dayspring 51
Skyline 69, Warren County 64
Spring Mills, W.Va. 86, Veritas Classic Christian School 39
Springdale Prep, Md. 83, Highland-Warrenton 67
Staunton 81, Rockbridge County 43
StoneBridge School 60, Hampton Christian 57
Summit Christian Academy 66, Gateway Christian 9
Tabb 43, Poquoson 34
Tandem Friends 74, Regents 61
Timberlake Christian 54, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 35
Va. Episcopal 57, The Covenant School 38
Wakefield Country Day 56, Fresta Valley Christian School 42
Warhill 67, Jamestown 47
Woodberry Forest 61, St. Annes-Belfield 48
Woodstock Central 56, Broadway 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
