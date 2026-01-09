Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 97, Hampton Christian 37
Bath County 45, Eastern Montgomery 44
Buckingham County 64, Prince Edward County 57
Cornerstone Christian 73, Council 45
Denbigh 64, Kecoughtan 47
Fairfax Christian 76, New Hope Academy, Md. 57
Forest Park 69, Gar-Field 65
Fort Chiswell 68, Giles 44
Graham 73, Grundy 49
Hampton 96, Heritage (Newport News) 50
Hayfield 58, Mount Vernon 47
Heritage Christian 47, Mingo Central, W.Va. 45
Isle of Wight Academy 67, Williamsburg Christian Academy 65
King William 87, West Point 60
Lightridge 49, Briar Woods 46
Louisa 63, Eastern View 42
Lynchburg Home School 68, Temple Christian 67
Maggie L. Walker GS 68, Amelia County 34
Middlesex 81, Charles City County 36
Millwood School 60, West End Christian 27
Nansemond River 62, Catholic 60
Norfolk Academy 69, Christchurch 28
Norfolk Christian School 97, TEACH Homeschool 34
Parry McCluer 71, Craig County 22
Portsmouth Christian 81, Nansemond-Suffolk 55
River View, W.Va. 70, Twin Valley 51
Sherando 67, Skyline 49
Spotswood 80, Culpeper 67
St Andrew’s, Md. 58, Flint Hill 46
St. Michael 85, Rise Academy 58
Staunton 68, Broadway 48
Stuart Hall 70, North Cross 67
Tandem Friends 99, Wakefield Country Day 55
Wicomico, Md. 66, Chincoteague 11
Woodside 58, Phoebus 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
