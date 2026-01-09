Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 97, Hampton Christian 37 Bath County 45, Eastern Montgomery 44 Buckingham County 64, Prince…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 97, Hampton Christian 37

Bath County 45, Eastern Montgomery 44

Buckingham County 64, Prince Edward County 57

Cornerstone Christian 73, Council 45

Denbigh 64, Kecoughtan 47

Fairfax Christian 76, New Hope Academy, Md. 57

Forest Park 69, Gar-Field 65

Fort Chiswell 68, Giles 44

Graham 73, Grundy 49

Hampton 96, Heritage (Newport News) 50

Hayfield 58, Mount Vernon 47

Heritage Christian 47, Mingo Central, W.Va. 45

Isle of Wight Academy 67, Williamsburg Christian Academy 65

King William 87, West Point 60

Lightridge 49, Briar Woods 46

Louisa 63, Eastern View 42

Lynchburg Home School 68, Temple Christian 67

Maggie L. Walker GS 68, Amelia County 34

Middlesex 81, Charles City County 36

Millwood School 60, West End Christian 27

Nansemond River 62, Catholic 60

Norfolk Academy 69, Christchurch 28

Norfolk Christian School 97, TEACH Homeschool 34

Parry McCluer 71, Craig County 22

Portsmouth Christian 81, Nansemond-Suffolk 55

River View, W.Va. 70, Twin Valley 51

Sherando 67, Skyline 49

Spotswood 80, Culpeper 67

St Andrew’s, Md. 58, Flint Hill 46

St. Michael 85, Rise Academy 58

Staunton 68, Broadway 48

Stuart Hall 70, North Cross 67

Tandem Friends 99, Wakefield Country Day 55

Wicomico, Md. 66, Chincoteague 11

Woodside 58, Phoebus 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

