Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcadia 36, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 23
Atlantic Shores Christian 58, Hampton Christian 18
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 39, Southampton Academy 38
Briar Woods 44, Lightridge 39
Broadway 77, Staunton 28
Bruton 54, Poquoson 23
Carlisle 54, Chatham Hall 34
Colonial Beach 45, Westmoreland County 23
Courtland 47, North Stafford 29
Denbigh Baptist 29, Peninsula Catholic 20
Faith Christian-Roanoke 45, Christian Heritage Academy 34
Freedom-Woodbridge 51, John Champe 23
Grafton 68, New Kent 49
Grundy 46, Graham 39
Hampton 74, Heritage (Newport News) 23
Hayfield 86, Mount Vernon 20
James River-Buchanan 45, Radford 42
James River-Midlothian 62, Powhatan 51
Kecoughtan 59, Denbigh 23
King William 58, West Point 43
Lebanon 60, J.I. Burton 24
Lloyd C. Bird 74, RHSA 7
Louisa 53, Eastern View 12
Manchester 79, Clover Hill 32
Middlesex 49, Charles City County 26
Monacan 60, Huguenot 33
Nansemond-Suffolk 49, Portsmouth Christian 39
Northumberland 33, Lancaster 15
Oaktree Academy 57, Greenbrier Christian 29
Osbourn Park 73, Independence 8
Potomac Falls 49, Stone Bridge 47
Prince Edward County 53, Buckingham County 15
Prince George 55, Matoaca 28
Pulaski County 63, Northside 36
Rosedale Christian Academy, Md. 50, Virginia Academy 36
Salem-Va. Beach def. Cape Henry Collegiate, forfeit
Spotswood 81, Culpeper 62
Stuart Hall 44, North Cross 43
Tennessee, Tenn. 57, Virginia 25
Warhill 50, Tabb 45
Warwick 65, Indian River 50
Wicomico, Md. 66, Chincoteague 11
Woodside 62, Phoebus 28
