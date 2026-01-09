Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Arcadia 36, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 23 Atlantic Shores Christian 58, Hampton Christian 18 Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 39,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcadia 36, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 23

Atlantic Shores Christian 58, Hampton Christian 18

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 39, Southampton Academy 38

Briar Woods 44, Lightridge 39

Broadway 77, Staunton 28

Bruton 54, Poquoson 23

Carlisle 54, Chatham Hall 34

Colonial Beach 45, Westmoreland County 23

Courtland 47, North Stafford 29

Denbigh Baptist 29, Peninsula Catholic 20

Faith Christian-Roanoke 45, Christian Heritage Academy 34

Freedom-Woodbridge 51, John Champe 23

Grafton 68, New Kent 49

Grundy 46, Graham 39

Hampton 74, Heritage (Newport News) 23

Hayfield 86, Mount Vernon 20

James River-Buchanan 45, Radford 42

James River-Midlothian 62, Powhatan 51

Kecoughtan 59, Denbigh 23

King William 58, West Point 43

Lebanon 60, J.I. Burton 24

Lloyd C. Bird 74, RHSA 7

Louisa 53, Eastern View 12

Manchester 79, Clover Hill 32

Middlesex 49, Charles City County 26

Monacan 60, Huguenot 33

Nansemond-Suffolk 49, Portsmouth Christian 39

Northumberland 33, Lancaster 15

Oaktree Academy 57, Greenbrier Christian 29

Osbourn Park 73, Independence 8

Potomac Falls 49, Stone Bridge 47

Prince Edward County 53, Buckingham County 15

Prince George 55, Matoaca 28

Pulaski County 63, Northside 36

Rosedale Christian Academy, Md. 50, Virginia Academy 36

Salem-Va. Beach def. Cape Henry Collegiate, forfeit

Spotswood 81, Culpeper 62

Stuart Hall 44, North Cross 43

Tennessee, Tenn. 57, Virginia 25

Warhill 50, Tabb 45

Warwick 65, Indian River 50

Wicomico, Md. 66, Chincoteague 11

Woodside 62, Phoebus 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.