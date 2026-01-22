Southern First: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST) on Thursday reported net income of $9.9…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST) on Thursday reported net income of $9.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Greenville, South Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of $1.21 per share.

The holding company for Southern First Bank posted revenue of $57.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $31.8 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $30.4 million, or $3.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $118.1 million.

