Simulations Plus: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (AP) — RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (AP) — Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) on Thursday reported earnings of $676,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

The Research Triangle Park, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The maker of software used in pharmaceutical research posted revenue of $18.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.1 million.

Simulations Plus expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.03 to $1.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $79 million to $82 million.

