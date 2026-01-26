See the 2026 U.S. News Ranking for Best Online Programs

Enrolling in an online college program can often be a more affordable and flexible alternative to an in-person degree, especially…

Enrolling in an online college program can often be a more affordable and flexible alternative to an in-person degree, especially for students juggling a job or family responsibilities.

While online learning increased in popularity at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many institutions — like some ranked in the 2026 U.S. News Best Online Programs — were ahead of the curve, having offered online degree options for years.

For the 2026 Best Online Programs rankings released today, U.S. News assessed nearly 1,850 online bachelor’s and master’s degree programs and ranked the majority.

These rankings don’t use standardized tests or first-year, full-time graduation rates, instead relying on other factors such as faculty credentials and training, services and technology available to students, student engagement, and expert opinions on the academic quality of programs.

Master’s degree programs, in addition to these criteria, are also ranked based on assessment of student excellence via undergraduate GPAs, acceptance rates and work experience.

Blended learning programs — a combination of face-to-face and distance education — are not included in the rankings. To be eligible, a program must be predominantly online, without recurrent in-person attendance requirements for routine instruction.

Graduate programs are categorized based on the following areas of study: non-MBA business, criminal justice, information technology, education, engineering and nursing. Online MBA programs are ranked separately from other master’s business degrees. U.S. News also ranks the Best Online Programs for Veterans.

Below are some of the top online degree programs in the 2026 rankings. Learn more about the rankings’ methodologies here.

Best Online Bachelor’s Programs

The University of Florida and the University at Buffalo–SUNY switched places, now at No. 1 and No. 2 for bachelor’s programs, respectively. The University of Illinois Chicago took the No. 3 spot again, this time without tying another school.

Nine schools made the top-10 list — which includes ties — for at least the second year in a row. The University of Tennessee, Knoxville is the only the newcomer to the top 10 this year, up from a 12-way tie at No. 39. Colorado State University Global dropped out of the top 10 — from a tie at No. 10 to a three-way tie at No. 17 — as did Medical University of South Carolina, which fell 46 spots to a seven-way tie at No. 56.

There were large jumps in the rankings outside of the top 10, such as for Oklahoma State University, which moved up from a nine-way tie at No. 201 to a six-way tie at No. 63.

Some colleges have strength in a specific major. For example, the University of Florida was rated as the No. 1 school for the Best Online Bachelor’s in Business Programs. Arizona State University and Syracuse University in New York tied at No. 2.

There is also a ranking for Best Online Bachelor’s in Psychology Programs. Pennsylvania State University World Campus and Oregon State University tied for the top spot, followed by the University of Central Florida and the University of Florida tied at No. 3.

Best Online Programs for Veterans

To qualify, schools must satisfy multiple criteria, such as: appear in the top half of the Best Online Programs rankings; be certified for the GI Bill; and either be Yellow Ribbon Program participants or public institutions that charge in-state tuition that can be fully paid through the GI Bill for out-of-state applicants.

Additionally, a minimum of 25 veterans and active service members must be enrolled for a bachelor’s program to qualify for the rankings, with 10 needed for a master’s program.

The top five online bachelor’s programs for veterans changed slightly from last year. The University of Florida is again at No. 1, while the University of North Carolina at Charlotte went from unranked to No. 2. ASU, CUNY School of Professional Studies and the University of Missouri–St. Louis now rank third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Best Online MBA Programs

Indiana University Bloomington’s Kelley School of Business took the top spot again among online MBA programs. Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business in Pennsylvania and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Kenan-Flagler Business School switched places, now at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

There were two new entrants into the top 10 this year — Oklahoma State University’s Spears School of Business and the University of Texas at Dallas’ Naveen Jindal School of Management — both rose one spot to tie at No. 10 alongside the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.

For veterans, IU topped the list at No. 1, while the University of Washington’s Foster School of Business took the No. 2 spot.

For specialties, Carnegie Mellon ranked the highest for business analytics and finance, and UNC ranked No. 1 for general management. IU, Michigan and UNC all tied for the top spot for marketing.

Best Online Master’s in Business Programs

In addition to MBA programs, U.S. News also ranks the Best Online Master’s in Business Programs, which include degrees in accounting, finance, insurance, marketing and management.

Carnegie Mellon claimed the No. 1 spot — without a tie this year. The University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business moved up two spots to No. 2, while Texas A&M University’s Mays Business School moved down from a tie at No. 1 to No. 3.

Some non-MBA online graduate business programs climbed significant spots in the rankings. George Mason University’s Costello College of Business in Virginia, for example, jumped from a five-way tie at No. 56 to a shared No. 37. Breaking into the top 100, the University of San Diego’s Knauss School of Business moved up from a three-way tie at No. 119 to a six-way tie at No. 53.

Best Online Master’s in Education Programs

Clemson University’s Moore School of Education in South Carolina once again took the No. 1 rank for online graduate education programs, while the University of Florida’s College of Education tied with the University of Kansas’ School of Education and Human Sciences — up from No. 38 — at No. 2.

The University at Albany–SUNY’s School of Education took the No. 4 spot, while there’s a three-way tie at No. 5: Montclair State University’s College for Education and Engaged Learning in New Jersey, San Diego State University’s College of Education in California and the University of Virginia’s School of Education and Human Development.

As for specialties, ASU’s Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College and IU’s School of Education ranked No. 1 in educational/instructional media design; Michigan State University’s College of Education took the top spot for educational administration and supervision; the University of Kansas topped the list for special education and veterans; and the University of Florida took the top spot for curriculum and instruction.

Best Online Master’s in Nursing Programs

Previously ranked No. 1 among online nursing master’s programs for five consecutive years, the University of South Carolina dropped by one to tie with Duke University in North Carolina at No. 2. The Ohio State University moved up from a tie at No. 3 to claim the top spot.

In addition to being in the top three, Duke swept first place in all four specialty areas: nursing administration/leadership, nursing education, family nurse practitioner and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner.

Best Online Master’s in Engineering Programs

The University of California, Los Angeles’ Henry Samueli School of Engineering — which has ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in every ranking since 2014 — claimed the top spot again in the rankings of online master’s in engineering programs. Purdue University in Indiana is No. 2 again, this time untied.

Purdue also was No. 1 for civil engineering, electrical engineering, industrial engineering, management and mechanical engineering.

Best Online Master’s in Information Technology Programs

Columbia University in New York and Johns Hopkins’ G.W.C. Whiting School of Engineering switched places and now rank at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, among online graduate information technology programs. Texas A&M University, which was previously unranked in this category, was the only new entrant to the top 10 this year — tied at No. 3 with Rice University in Texas.

Best Online Master’s in Criminal Justice Programs

The University of New Haven in Connecticut and the University of California, Irvine remained in their top two spots, respectively, while the University of Massachusetts–Lowell ranked at No. 3 again — but is now tied with Texas Christian University, which rose from No. 6.

Update 01/27/26: The data above reflects information U.S. News received as of December 2025.