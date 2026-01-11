Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Central Wise 75, Letcher County Central, Ky. 57 Christ Chapel Academy 50, MD School for the Deaf,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central Wise 75, Letcher County Central, Ky. 57

Christ Chapel Academy 50, MD School for the Deaf, Md. 33

Denbigh Baptist 32, TEACH Homeschool 21

Faith Christian-Roanoke 64, Auburn 17

GW-Danville 40, Orange County 35

Gate City 55, Hampton, Tenn. 35

Grafton 101, Gloucester 23

Grayson County 63, Bland County 56

Gretna 52, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 36

Harrisonburg HomeSchool 43, SPIRIT Home School 38

Norfolk Christian School 71, Phoebus 24

Ohio Deaf, Ohio 48, Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind 19

Petersburg 49, Prince George 48

Potomac School 73, St. Annes-Belfield 70

Steward School 86, St. Gertrude 46

Tennessee, Tenn. 47, Union 43

Thomas Walker 52, Hurley 49

Va. Episcopal 53, Highland-Warrenton 28

Woodberry Forest 81, Va. Episcopal 71

___

