Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central Wise 75, Letcher County Central, Ky. 57
Christ Chapel Academy 50, MD School for the Deaf, Md. 33
Denbigh Baptist 32, TEACH Homeschool 21
Faith Christian-Roanoke 64, Auburn 17
GW-Danville 40, Orange County 35
Gate City 55, Hampton, Tenn. 35
Grafton 101, Gloucester 23
Grayson County 63, Bland County 56
Gretna 52, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 36
Harrisonburg HomeSchool 43, SPIRIT Home School 38
Norfolk Christian School 71, Phoebus 24
Ohio Deaf, Ohio 48, Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind 19
Petersburg 49, Prince George 48
Potomac School 73, St. Annes-Belfield 70
Steward School 86, St. Gertrude 46
Tennessee, Tenn. 47, Union 43
Thomas Walker 52, Hurley 49
Va. Episcopal 53, Highland-Warrenton 28
Woodberry Forest 81, Va. Episcopal 71
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.